First Warning Forecast: Even warmer Sunday; Gloomier next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Our warming trend started today. Many of us reached the low 80s. We'll continue on this warming trend through tomorrow.

Tonight, expect lows in the low 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow, the sky stays partly cloudy, but we'll be able to get warmer into the mid 80s. Great beach or boating weather! If you're planning to go out on the water, expect that rougher surf to still be around. A moderate-high rip current risk with 3-4 feet waves. Lows tomorrow night drop into the mid 60s.

Next week, a cold front slowly heads our way, then it will linger over the Hampton Roads area mid-late week. Clouds increase ahead of this front Monday, but most will stay dry. Temperatures still stay warm in the low to mid 80s. On Tuesday, we could start to see some isolated showers as the front moves closer. Wednesday and Thursday are the days we have our best chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms. That's when the front will be stalled out over us. Temperatures will also begin to drop into the more seasonable mid to upper 70s. Friday into Saturday, the stalled boundary starts to make its way out of the vicinity, still providing spotty showers as it exits.