First Warning Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in effect, PM storms possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

HOT, HOT, HOT!

Excessive Heat Warning in effect 11 AM until 8 PM. Heat Index values around 112° are possible.

Another hot one on tap today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM. Heat Index values around 112° will be possible. Make sure you stay hydrated if you have to be out and about today. Air temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches and stalls across the area. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat.

Temperatures will warm to around 90° on Sunday. We'll see more cloud cover with scattered showers and storms possible. Heat index values will be around 105°.

The unsettled weather stretch will continue for the work week. Expect showers and storms possible everyday. Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will still be humid with feels-like temps near 100° everyday.

Keep the umbrella handy!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar