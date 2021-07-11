First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat to start next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Heat and humidity were higher today as the warm front slowly continued to move north. We had a healthy round of thunderstorms roll through this afternoon from that warm front. Most of the rain is done, but any lingering storms will clear out around sunset.

Tonight will be mostly dry, very warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Heat and humidity continue to increase Monday as a Bermuda High takes influence over our weather. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 90s. It will be dangerously hot outside with heat indices ranging from 101-106° both days. Stay indoors as much as possible and stay hydrated!

Wednesday through next weekend will be a few degrees cooler, but still very hot with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. As humidity remains high, feels-like temperatures Wednesday into next weekend will be in the upper 90s. We stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds majority of next week. With a very summer-like pattern set-up, stray PM showers each day are a possibility.

Eventually, the Bermuda High breaks down next weekend and an approaching cold front to our north will try to sink south. It looks like that front will get hung up to our north though and only bring us a few isolated storms Saturday and Sunday.

Stay cool next week!

