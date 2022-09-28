First Warning Forecast: Eye on Hurricane Ian and its impacts

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be our last 'nice' day before we start to see the remnants of Ian. Highs will be in the low 70s with low humidity for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances.

Clouds will continue to build in tomorrow and winds will kick up (NE 10 to 20, gusts to 30). Highs will return to the low 70s. Showers will start to build in later in the day. The biggest rain chance will be overnight.

Friday will be our first messy day as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast. Expect cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, biggest severe threat in NC. It will be windy Friday with NE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

The leftovers of Ian will linger over the Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain Saturday and Sunday. It will be windy both days with E/NE wind at 10 to 20 mph. Persistent E/NE winds will trigger some coastal/tidal flooding. We could see 3” to 6” of rainfall over the next several days.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. This general motion with a reduction in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move onshore soon, move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast in addition to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 155 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 4 hurricane. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane soon. Weakening is expected after landfall, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.

Tropical Depression Eleven is moving toward the north near 9 mph and a general north to north-northwest motion is forecast over the next several days until the system dissipates.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm. However, weakening is expected by the end of this week, with the system dissipating by Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

