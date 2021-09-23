First Warning Forecast: Fall air is rushing in

Happy Thursday evening! A strong cold front is slowly passing through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina this afternoon. We do still have the potential for a severe storm to pop up, likely across the Eastern Shore if one does. As the front is passing through, it will continue to bring strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times that could create localized flooding. By tonight, everyone should be dry. Maybe a stray lingering shower or two overnight.

Much drier, cooler air ushers in following this cold front. Lows drop into the mid 50s inland and low to mid 60s along the coast tonight. Lows stay in the 50s, maybe even dipping into the 40s inland, Friday through the start of next week. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday and upper 70s through the weekend.

Overall, a fantastic Fall weekend is ahead! Dry, lots of sunshine, those cooler temperatures, and no humidity. If you’re getting in some more beach time before the water temperatures cool down, watch out for moderate rip currents. Friday 4 feet waves are expected and 3 feet waves throughout the weekend.

Temperatures do briefly get a little bit warmer ahead of another cold front Tuesday, back into the low 80s. A weakening cold front will pass through Wednesday. Right now, it still looks strong enough to bring isolated showers/storms Wednesday and cool us back down to seasonable highs in the upper 70s.

