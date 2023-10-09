First Warning Forecast: Fall-like with highs in the upper 60s to near 70

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Expect another cold start this morning with many areas in the 40s and even a few 30s possible. After today, morning lows will start to trend upward through the end of the week. Our normal morning low for Norfolk is 58 degrees.

The week is looking partly sunny with temperatures gradually warming into the mid and then upper 70s.We could see a stray sprinkle later today as a disturbance moves through. The best chance will be north across the peninsulas. Other than that, expect a few more clouds to build in.

Rain chances will go up by the end of the week. We are tracking a system that could bring us some showers late Friday into the day Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible through the day Saturday with a few lingering showers into Sunday. Saturday will be humid with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be much cooler and less humid. A few lingering morning showers will be possible, followed by some clearing. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar