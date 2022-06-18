First Warning Forecast: Fantastic holiday weekend ahead

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday night! What a wild Friday it’s been. We had record heat, then a line of severe storms. Now, the storms are over and we’re in for a treat this weekend.

Many locations tied or broke their record high temperatures today. The record in Norfolk of 97° was tied, so was the 96° record in Elizabeth City. We set a new record high of 96° in Wallops Island, beating the 2014 record of 94°. We also set a new record in Williamsburg of 100°, beating their 1991 96° record.

A cold front tonight will usher in much cooler air.

Now that the storms have ended, clouds will clear overnight. Lows will still be warm around 70°.

We notice the cool down this holiday weekend! High temperatures Saturday through Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and there will be no humidity with mostly sunny skies. Breezy this weekend with 10-20 MPH winds and up to 30 MPH gusts.

Now some of you may have plans to get out on the water. If you’re planning to Saturday, it will be a little rougher. Moderate rip current risk in the Atlantic and Small Craft Advisory in the Chesapeake Bay with 2-4 feet waves.

Just in time for the official start to summer on Tuesday, the low 90s return. We’ll also have a bit more cloud cover in the sky, but remain dry. Late in the workweek, isolated storms will be possible in an unsettled pattern.

