First Warning Forecast: Feeling like Fall for a week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! Another hot and muggy day to end the workweek. Fortunately this is our last hot day for a while! We may get some relief from that heat the rest of today as scattered storms are developing. Everyone except for Accomack county is under a Level 1 severe risk Friday afternoon and evening. Threats include small hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours. This activity stems from a cold front that will pass through tonight.

With the front passing through our entire area before stalling just to our south, temperatures will drop and be able to remain well below-average this weekend and all next workweek. Feeling like Fall with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s each day. The trade-off for that cooler weather will be wetter weather.

Saturday is a nice dry break this weekend, then we're in for a stormy Sunday. Expect scattered thunderstorms all day with severe activity possible Sunday afternoon and evening. We are all already under a Level 1 severe threat Sunday. Heading into next week, we will have daily isolated to scattered rain/storm chances. Looking more soggy especially the second half of next week.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER