First Warning Forecast: Feeling like fall the next couple of days

Once we get past Monday, the rest of the work week will be like a breath of fresh air. We'll say goodbye to the humidity and hello, to a fall-like feel!

We're in for a bit of a cool down as partly cloudy skies dominate, with the high only reaching the upper 70s on Tuesday. Rain chances drop significantly. It'll be a more comfortable day overall as dewpoints fall into the 50s and 60s.

Expect mostly sunny skies and refreshing highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday. With no rain in the forecast, it’s looking like a beautiful day to be outside.

The trend of pleasant weather continues on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll round out the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s once again. Overall, it looks like a nice end to the workweek.

