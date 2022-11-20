First Warning Forecast: Feeling like January today, frigid start Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will be on the cold side today and actually feel more like January. Highs will only warm to the mid 40s. It will also be on the breezy side, making temperatures feel closer to the 30s.

Clear skies tonight means a frigid start on Monday. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s! Brr!

Make sure you bundle up before you head out the door Monday morning. We will be dealing with some of the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will trend upward starting Tuesday. Highs will top out in the mid 50s with building clouds.

Looking dry for the big travel day on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunshine to kick off Thanksgiving Day with clouds building in as the day progresses. Highs will warm to near 60. Showers will move in Thursday night into the day Friday. Timing and just how much rain is still up in the air, but we will continue to monitor. As of now, just make sure you have the rain gear handy if you're heading out on Black Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

Drying out and cooling down on Saturday. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

