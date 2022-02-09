First Warning Forecast: Feeling like Spring until we swing back to winter with a snow chance this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lots of sunshine helped make it feel like Spring today. Spring weather continues until a cold front early Sunday knocks us back into Winter with a snow chance.

A clear sky continues tonight, Thursday, and Friday. Those days will be wash, rinse, repeat weather days with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the low 60s.

Ahead of the cold front early Sunday, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday. Mostly dry with increasing clouds to start the weekend. Super Bowl Sunday is when our weather takes a drastic turn.

A cold front will pass through late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. That will bring dropping temperatures throughout the day Sunday and scattered precipitation. Rain eventually transitions into snow as the day goes on. The exact time of this switchover is up in the air.

One model has snow starting Sunday morning and another Sunday evening. This also means our snow totals are up in the air. We could see anything from a very light dusting to 3”. As this event gets closer, we’ll get a much clearer idea of what to expect Sunday, so stay tuned!

After Sunday, a Canadian high pressure system will help Winter stick around for a little while. The workweek starts off with high temperatures near 40° and plenty of sunshine. As this Canadian high exits to the northeast, we’ll start to see warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s next Wednesday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM