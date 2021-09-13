First Warning Forecast: Feeling more humid as the week progresses

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Even warmer to kick off the work week. Highs will soar to 91 both Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will also be on the rise. Upper 80s on Wednesday with sunshine continuing to persist.

An area of low pressure will approach from the south by the end of the week. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect scattered showers and storms to end the work week with highs in the low 80s. We'll continue with a slight chance heading into Saturday. Temperatures will be normal for this time of year with highs in the low 80s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving toward the north near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore of the coast of south Texas this morning and move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas late this afternoon or this evening. Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast today, and Nicholas could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane. Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday while Nicholas moves over land. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Meteorologist April Loveland

