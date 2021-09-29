First Warning Forecast: Feeling more like Fall the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like Fall for the rest of the week!

Clearing skies today as high pressure builds over the area. It will be about 10 degrees cooler behind the cold front, with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine will continue to prevail on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Comfortable and gorgeous conditions will prevail to end the week. Expect another day of wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

A bit of a warming trend heading into the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. Both days are looking dry and sunny.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Sam is centered about 455 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and moving NW at 9 mph. A turn toward the north is forecast by Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through tonight. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

