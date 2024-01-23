First Warning Forecast: Feeling more like spring through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We may be 56 days away from Spring, but we don't have to wait much longer for spring-like weather!

Temperatures will soar to the mid 60s on Wednesday with a isolated showers possible.

Another mild day to end the work week. We'll see highs warm to 70 degrees with scattered showers.

The unsettled stretch will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will cool to kick off the work week. Highs will only warm to the mid 40s. A few showers will once again be possible.

