First Warning Forecast: Finally, a dry weekend on tap!

Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 10, 2023
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll have to deal with hazy skies once again today, due to the Canadian wildfires. The air quality will be in the moderate range, which is better than the past few days.

Normal high temperatures for Nofolk for this time of year is 84°, and we will finally be close to that today and through the work week.

Highs will top out in the low 80s today and warm to the mid 80s on Wednesday. Expect the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Dewpoints will be on the rise starting Sunday. This means it will start to feel a little more on the muggy side.

Looks like we will finally enjoy a dry weekend, but wet weather will make a return to kick off the work week. Expect showers and storms to move in Monday afternoon. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, with drier conditions on Wednesday. The rest of the work week is looking unsettled with a chance of storms during the afternoon.

Meteorologist April Loveland

