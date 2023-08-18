First Warning Forecast: Finally able to put the rain gear away

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! A cold front will bring us a nice weekend before more heat kicks off the workweek.

You’ll finally be able to pack the umbrella away after showers and storms clear out tonight. Tomorrow, our stationary front finally begins to weaken and eventually gets pushed out of here by a cold front.

Ahead of this approaching cold front, temperatures will rise a few more degrees to highs in the low 90s Friday. The day starts off with plenty of sunshine. As the front passes through later in the afternoon, we could see passing clouds and maybe a spotty shower, but there’s not a lot of moisture associated with this front. It’s still a strong cold front though.

Humidity levels drop very low for the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 80s, climbing to around 90° Sunday. Both days will be dry and filled with sunshine. A great weekend for outdoor events!

wtkr

Temperatures get hotter on Monday. Highs in the low to mid 90s with more noticeable humidity making it feel closer to 100°. That will likely be our hottest day of the week. A backdoor cold front comes to the rescue Tuesday, gradually knocking temperatures down to the mid 80s midweek. Majority of next week looks dry with plenty of sunshine.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM