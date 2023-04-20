First Warning Forecast: First 90° day of the year?

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We had a big temperature gradient today. Inland reached the low 80s while the immediate coast didn’t get out of the 60s. We will all be much warmer Thursday, but a temperature gradient still remains. This weekend, a cool down is coming with some thunderstorms.

Tonight stays on the slightly cooler side. Lows in the mid 50s. Mostly clear overnight and staying mostly clear Thursday. High temperatures inland will be flirting with 90°, while along the water temperatures will be in the mid 80s, and cooler in the 70s for the Outer Banks and Eastern Shore.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday with tons of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s. However, Friday will be breezy, so we could have a heightened wildfire risk.

A cold front Saturday night will bring us increasing cloud cover throughout the day Saturday. Scattered storms look to start after 5 PM Saturday and continue throughout the night. Highs will be a little cooler with that added cloud cover around 80°.

Behind the front, clouds begin to break apart Sunday and temperatures continue to cool. Highs in the low 70s. Any leftover rain should clear out pretty early Sunday morning before 8 AM.

The first half of the workweek will be mostly dry, partly cloudy, and cool. High temperatures will be below-average in the mid 60s, eventually rising to the upper 60s midweek.

