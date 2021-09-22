First Warning Forecast: First Day of Fall brings showers and highs in the 80s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A strong cold front will approach today with a chance of showers. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet.

Showers and storms will continue overnight Wednesday and into the day Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the area until a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the upper 70s and falling humidity.

Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s with dew points in the 50s.

Tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Peter is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. A turn to the north is expected by tonight, followed by a north-northeastward or northeastward motion through the end of the week. On the forecast track, the center of Peter will continue moving away from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Peter is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Thursday.

Tropical Depression Rose was is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph and this general motion should continue through tonight. A turn toward the north is expected on Thursday, followed by a northeastward motion by Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little overall change in intensity is expected during the next couple of days, however, Rose is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Friday night.

Meteorologist April Loveland

