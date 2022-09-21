First Warning Forecast: First Day of Fall brings the heat and a severe threat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly clear and mild overnight with lows near 70.

Fall arrives on Thursday, but it will be anything but fall-like as high temperatures soar to the low 90s. A cold front will move through which will bring us the chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the whole area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

We will get a breath of fresh air just in time to end the work week. Expect highs to plummet to the low 70s. It will also be on the windy side with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s on Saturday and then the mid 80s on Sunday. Both days are looking dry.

Tropical Update:

Fiona is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue through this evening. A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected by Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Bermuda late tomorrow, and approach Atlantic Canada late Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Fiona is a category 4 hurricane. Some strengthening is forecast through tonight, with some fluctuations in intensity possible on Thursday. Fiona is forecast to be a hurricane-force cyclone through Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

Gaston is moving toward the northeast near 14 mph. A turn to the the east is expected on Thursday, and Gaston is expected to stall near the western Azores late this week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days.

A tropical wave is producing shower and thunderstorm activity near the southern Windward Islands and over adjacent waters. The system continues to show signs of organization, and it will likely

become a tropical depression within the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the southern Windward Islands today and then move toward the central Caribbean Sea later this week.

* Formation chance through 2 days: HIGH (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (90%)

