First Warning Forecast: First hard freeze tonight, then warming up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday night! It was a cold day with high temperatures only in the mid 40s. Tonight, we’ll have the coldest air of the season so far. Then we begin to gradually warm-up for the holiday.

Many of us will get our first hard freeze of the season tonight. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s inland and upper 20s for most everyone else. Protect any sensitive plants you may still outdoors and bundle up in layers Monday morning!

wtkr

We start on this gradual warming trend Monday. As high pressure moves in and we stay with lots of sunshine, high temperatures will reach the low 50s Monday afternoon. Highs rise into the mid 50s Tuesday and upper 50s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Locally, Thanksgiving looks great! Seasonable temperatures, a mix of sun and clouds, and mostly dry.

A coastal low will be just offshore Friday morning, then a cold front passes through Friday evening. With those systems, we’ll have scattered showers moving in some time late Thursday night, throughout Friday, and into Saturday morning. The exact timing and amount of rain still has some uncertainty involved, but you will likely come across some showers during your Black Friday shopping.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with seasonable highs in the low 60s. Saturday gets cooler behind the cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday also looks to be quite windy. Temperatures rebound a bit on Sunday to around 60° and more sunshine returns.