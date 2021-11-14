First Warning Forecast: First widespread freeze of the season Saturday night

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! A second cold front passed through earlier today. You may have noticed the breezier winds it brought. Tonight, you'll notice the colder air ushering in behind it. We are set to have our first widespread freeze of the season.

Inland VA and NC, the Peninsulas, and even parts of Southside are under a Freeze Warning from 2 AM - 9 AM Sunday. Temperatures will drop rapidly under a clear night sky. Overnight lows reach the low to mid 30s for most. Protect any outdoor sensitive vegetation and outdoor plumbing tonight.

Tomorrow will be a cooler day. Highs Sunday in the upper 50s. Still dry with plenty of sunshine. Lots of sunshine continues the first half of next week, as do the below-normal temperatures.

Highs in the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be another windy day. Likely another widespread freeze event Monday night with lows back in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures begin to warm up ahead of an approaching system Wednesday and Thursday to near 70°. Overnight lows briefly become more comfortable too in the low 50s Wednesday night. Then another cold front passes through Thursday night with Canadian high pressure following right behind it. That cold front may bring a few showers Thursday into Friday, but most look to stay dry. The bigger impact will be cooler temperatures again heading into next weekend. Highs in the mid 50s Friday and upper 50s Saturday. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.