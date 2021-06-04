First Warning Forecast: Flash Flood Watch in effect through Friday morning

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 AM Friday.

Rounds of rain will continue tonight. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. It will be mild with lows in the upper 60s.

An area of low pressure along with a cold front will continue to move in to end the work week. Expect a wet morning commute. We'll have a period from late morning through the early afternoon where we should see a few dry hours. A little sunshine may even break out before another line of showers and storms develops by the late afternoon and evening hours. This will be the time period where we could see strong to severe storms develop. The entire area is under a level 1 for isolated severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. High temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

A summer-like pattern will take shape just in time for the weekend. We'll see sunshine break out as high pressure builds in. Keeping a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm by the afternoon. Not a washout by any means. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity will continue to rise on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances will remain low Monday and Tuesday. It will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. A few 90s will even be possible.

Isolated storms will be possible by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

