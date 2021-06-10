First Warning Forecast: Flash flooding becomes a concern as more storms develop

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! A stalled boundary is keeping our weather pattern unsettled. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue for the rest of today, tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow afternoon and evening especially, we could have heavy downpours that may lead to flash flooding.

Everyone is under a Flash Flood Watch from 12 PM Friday until 12 AM Saturday. Eventually the stalled boundary will slide south, drying us out by Saturday afternoon. A good portion of this weekend looks dry and comfortable. Humidity will drop and temperatures will get cooler. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The beginning of the next workweek will be a bit warmer in the mid 80s ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring us more scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. The second half of the workweek looks to be drier and cooler with highs returning to the low 80s again. Humidity also looks to remain on the lower side.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

