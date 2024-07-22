First Warning Forecast: Flooding rainfall and a severe threat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today, we're expecting highs in the low 80s and showers and storms. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible as we head through the day today. Make sure to stay alert for any weather warnings and avoid any flooded areas.

Tuesday will bring some heat with highs in the upper 80s. The heat index will make it feel closer to 100, so it's going to be a steamy day. We have a 60% chance of thunderstorms, so keep an eye on the sky if you're heading outside.

Wednesday continues the hot trend with a high of 88 degrees and a heat index near 100. There's a 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms, so be prepared for possible rain and stormy conditions.

Thursday, we’re looking at a high of 86 degrees with a 70% chance of scattered storms. It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

Friday will be slightly cooler with a high of 84 degrees and a 60% chance of scattered storms. The wet weather pattern continues, so plan accordingly.

Saturday, we'll see some relief with a 30% chance of scattered storms and a high of 84 degrees. It's a lower chance of rain, but still, some showers could pop up.

Sunday wraps up the week with partly cloudy skies and a high of 85 degrees. There's only a 20% chance of rain, so it looks like the best day for outdoor plans!

Stay safe and have a great week!

Meteorologist April Loveland

