First Warning Forecast: Flooding rainfall possible on Thursday and Friday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will approach which will bring us showers and storms and drop our temperatures into the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Even though the temperatures will be lower, it will still be steamy! Flooding rainfall will be possible. 2-3 inches of rain is not out of the question.

The weekend is looking 50/50. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s.

Mostly dry on Sunday, but it will be HOT! Temperatures will soar to the low 90s with heat index values 100-110°.

Looking mainly dry, but steamy on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will soar to the low and mid 90s both days. Heat index values up to 110° will be possible.

Keep the umbrella handy and stay cool!

