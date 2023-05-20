First Warning Forecast: Fog & mist, then clearing before the next round of rain

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A foggy, misty start on this Saturday, but it won't be that way all day. Clouds will break up a bit this afternoon with highs warming into the upper 70s. A cold front will approach tonight bringing the chance for showers and even a few storms. We should start to see some rain after midnight.

The rain will continue to fall Sunday morning and could become heavy at times.

Good news though! It will not be an all day event. We will see the rain move offshore after noontime. After that, we should see some clearing and temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

The work week will feature cooler than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 70s Monday. Monday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will then trend in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then to the mid 70s on Thursday. Expect a blustery week with gusty winds and a nice mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances will go up by the end of the week and into the weekend.

