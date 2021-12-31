First Warning Forecast: Foggy and drier end to 2021

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Today has been a gloomy day. When there haven't been rain showers, there's been fog impeding our visibility. Scattered showers with fog continues throughout tonight.

Likely another good round of moderate rain late this evening into tonight. Showers come to an end around sunrise Friday morning. Patchy fog should also clear out later Friday morning. We may even get a few periods of sunshine as the day goes on. Temperatures get warmer in the low to mid 60s New Year's Eve.

As the ball drops and we ring in 2022, temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 50s. It will also be mostly dry right as the ball is dropping, just possibly a stray shower or two across the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas. Isolated to scattered showers for most look to hold off until 1 AM Saturday. That round of showers continues into Saturday morning.

The mid 70s return to us on the first day of 2022, Saturday, courtesy of breezy southerly winds. Our next healthy round of rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder is Sunday afternoon and evening around a cold front. Strong winds persist and temperatures will be dropping as the day goes on. That means we'll reach our high temperatures in the mid 60s Sunday morning. Lows Sunday night drop into the mid 30s.

Having strong winds this weekend into Monday will bring us rougher seas and higher waves. Sunday night into Monday, we could see waves reach 5-8 feet in the Atlantic.

Clouds finally clear out early Monday morning, but it will be quite a cold start to the workweek. Highs Monday in the low 40s, feeling even colder as strong winds continue throughout the day. Fortunately, this cold snap will be just that, a quick snap. Temperatures rebound to the upper 40s Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday into Thursday. Clouds increase again Wednesday ahead of another approaching cold front set to move through Hampton Roads Thursday. Rain chances increase again around the front later next Thursday.

