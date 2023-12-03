First Warning Forecast: Foggy and wet start to Sunday, drying out later in the day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It’s been a rainy day as we’re in the middle of this unsettled pattern. We’ve got one more day of gloom before sunshine and a cooling trend returns.

Tonight and Sunday remain on the warmer side. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs around 70°. Watch for dense patchy fog tonight into Sunday morning along with more scattered rain showers. The second half of Sunday is looking drier.

Most of the work week will be dry, with the exception of isolated to scattered rain showers Wednesday. The first half of the week will be partly cloudy with gradually falling temperatures. Highs on Monday about 60° fall to highs around 50° Wednesday.

Our coldest day will be Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures do warm up to the upper 50s for next weekend. We should also have a lot of sunshine and dry conditions next weekend.

