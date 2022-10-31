First Warning Forecast: Foggy start and soggy end to Halloween

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Halloween Eve! Most of the remainder of our Halloweekend will be dry. Rain moves in at the tail end of it. Temperatures are staying on a warming trend for the start of the workweek, then cool for the middle of the week.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. We will see moisture increase overnight, so patchy dense fog will likely develop. A fitting spooky start to Halloween!

We will see some periods of sunshine through the clouds Halloween day, but still more clouds than sun overall. Temperatures warm into the low 70s. Halloween night, temperatures only drop into the low 60s. While we will have nice temperatures for Trick-or-Treating, we could have rain showers.

If you go Trick-or-Treating early in the night, you’ll be able to dodge the rain. Isolated showers start to move in around 8 PM and become more scattered later in the night around 11 PM. Scattered showers and storms continue overnight and throughout Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the mid 70s. Later in the day, clouds should clear out.

The rest of the week will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Spotty showers are possible each day, but not a lot of rain is expected. Temperatures will be a little cooler behind this early week system. Highs in the seasonable upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Then we warm to around 70° Friday and the mid 70s next weekend.

