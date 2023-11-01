First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect tonight through early Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

FREEZE WARNING in effect midnight through 9 AM Thursday. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A chilly and windy midweek. Lots of sunshine to end the week. Gradually warming back to the 70s by the weekend.

Clouds will clear out this morning, but it will be a chilly and windy day. Highs will only reach the low 50s with a strong north wind gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s, with freezing temperatures possible inland.

Thursday will be another sunny but chilly day with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will start to back down tomorrow. Lows will drop to the 30s again Thursday night.

Expect lots of sunshine to end the week with a slow warming trend. Highs will reach the 60s on Friday and the low 70s for the weekend.

Our next rain chance is set to move in Tuesday to Wednesday with a cold front.

