First Warning Forecast: Freezing temperatures and gusty winds to begin the workweek

*FREEZE WARNING 3 AM - 9 AM Monday for mainland Dare county. Temperatures will drop below freezing. Protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation as crops could become damaged or killed*

Good Sunday evening! Today was cooler in the wake of last night's cold front. We have yet another cold front headed our way tonight that will bring us another drop in temperatures.

The few clouds we have in the sky this evening will clear out early tonight. Lows drop into the low 30s, below freezing for most locations. There's a Freeze Warning in effect from 3 AM - 9 AM Monday for mainland Dare county. However, everyone should take precautions to protect outdoor sensitive vegetation. Winds stay gusting up to 30 MPH tonight, making it feel like we're in the mid 20s when you're getting up Monday morning.

Highs on Monday will be a little cooler, in the low 50s. Monday stays windy with 15-25 MPH west-northwest winds gusting to 35 MPH. So, it'll feel closer to the low 40s Monday afternoon. We also remain under a heightened fire risk through Monday afternoon as we stay dry and windy. Any fires that start will rapidly spread. Be careful when using ignition sources.

Temperatures Monday night drop below freezing again, potentially to hard freeze levels with lows in the upper 20s. Again, protect sensitive vegetation.

Tuesday will be the coldest day this week. High temperatures likely won't even get out of the 40s. Clouds begin increasing later Tuesday and throughout Wednesday ahead of an approaching system.

The warm front from this system will lift north through Hampton Roads Wednesday morning. We'll be able to stay dry as southerly winds pick up. Temperatures soar into the mid 60s Wednesday and even higher the final day of March, Thursday.

March is indeed planning to go out like a lion — fitting perfectly with the old wives tale that if March comes in like a lamb, it'll leave like a lion. A strong cold front will move through Thursday evening. It has the potential to bring us strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Thursday won't be bad though. Highs near 80°. Strong winds will also be around.

A few lingering showers are possible early Friday morning, but most of Friday looks dry with clearing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Next weekend will be cooler. Mid 60s for Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. A boundary to our south Sunday could spark a few isolated showers throughout the day. Otherwise, a good amount of sunshine looks likely both days.

