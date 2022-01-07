First Warning Forecast: Frigid start to the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! Clouds have cleared out of here and the sky will stay clear overnight. Temperatures continue to plunge down to the mid 20s tonight, feeling like the upper teens as northwest winds continue to gust up to 25 MPH.

Despite a lot of sunshine, high temperatures only reach the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday is the warmest day we'll have for at least a little while. Highs around 60°. A cold front will pass through late Sunday night/very early Monday morning. That will bring us scattered to widespread rain mainly Sunday evening through the night. By sunrise Monday, most of the precipitation will be over. However, anything lingering could fall as a mix. No travel impacts expected though.

The cold & wind returns Monday. Highs in the low 40s. Even colder Tuesday in the low 30s, feeling like the low 20s with breezy winds. Lots of sunshine is in store for the middle of the week as we'll be under the influence of a Canadian high pressure system. Temperatures gradually warm up to the low 50s Thursday and Friday. An unsettled pattern next Friday could bring some spotty showers.

