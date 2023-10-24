Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Big warmup, big Halloween changes

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Some of us started Tuesday with some frost. Many of us will be starting Wednesday with fog.

As temperatures drop Tuesday evening, areas of dense fog will begin to form and should thicken up overnight.

Many of us will have to deal with reduced visibility for the Wednesday morning commute.

But once the fog burns off, we should enjoy plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures.

As a matter of fact, temperatures will soar over the next few days, topping out in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine this weekend.

The area of high pressure that's been bringing us the blue skies and sunshine will start to move east into the Atlantic. That will allow our winds to shift to the south and our temperatures to warm up considerably.

We can expect a few passing clouds from time to time, but virtually no chance of rain until early next week.

Ironically, our coolest and wettest day could be Halloween! Stay tuned.

