First Warning Forecast: Frost inland Friday AM, coastal flooding Friday PM

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! It’s been a chilly, dreary day. Scattered showers will come to an end this evening. Then temperatures will drop even lower tonight. Lows in the mid 40s along the coast and mid 30s inland. Our inland communities will likely see their first frost of the season tonight. There’s a Frost Advisory in effect Friday 2 AM – 9 AM for Franklin, Southampton, Sussex, Surry, and Northampton (NC). Cover any sensitive vegetation tonight, or it could be killed.

Friday will be a cool day still only warming into the mid 50s, but it will be a drier day with more sunshine.

This weekend, a low pressure system rides along the coast. It’s still unclear how much rain we’ll see from it as models are still split on exactly how close to the coast that low will track. Our best chance for rain will be later Saturday throughout Sunday morning and likely more across the Outer Banks.

Either way, this low will bring us breezy north-northeast winds and tidal flooding. Minor tidal flooding is expected Friday-Sunday during the midday high tide cycles. We already have a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Southside Friday 8 AM – 1 PM. Around one foot of inundation and shallow flooding is expected.

Temperatures this weekend get a little bit warmer around 60°. Then temperatures continue to rise next week as a high pressure system over the southeast influences our weather. That’ll bring us lots of sunshine and warm us up to the mid to upper 60s the first half of next week.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM

