First Warning Forecast: Frosty start followed by wall-to-wall sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

***A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry Sussex,Williamsburg, James City, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton (NC), Mainland Dare, Pasquotank, Camden.

A frost advisory is in effect for most of the area until 9 AM. Many communities are waking up in the 30s!

We'll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s inland and low to mid 40s along the coast with sunny skies. Thankfully, the howling winds will relax leading to a cool day, but not as chilly. Highs will be in the low 60s, still nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

But get ready for a big warm up. Starting Thursday highs will climb to the low 70s and by Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the upper 70s. The warmest day of the weekend will be Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

High pressure will lead to dry weather for the rest of the week AND weekend.

