First Warning Forecast: Get ready for the hottest day of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Feeling like the triple digits… Temperatures will climb to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index between 100 and 105. We will see a mix of sun and clouds again today with another chance for a “pop-up” shower or storm.

Rain and storms will move in with a cold front to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Rain and storms will continue for Friday. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front, from the low to mid 90s on Thursday to the mid 80s on Friday.

This weekend will be cooler and less humid. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Saturday. Leftover showers/storms are possible as the cold front lingers along the coast. Expect lower rain chances on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (70%)

A tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Significant development of this system is unlikely while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 mph, passing through the Lesser Antilles today and then across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

