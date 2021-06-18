First Warning Forecast: Getting hot and steamy this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! Temperatures were a little warmer today, but the humidity stayed at bay. Heat and humidity continue to climb this weekend.

We start to notice more of a warm-up tonight with lows in the low 70s. Saturday highs will be in the mid 90s, feeling like 100 degrees. Sunday gets slightly cooler in the low 90s, but will still feel very hot with higher humidity. Most of this weekend looks dry with the exception of a stray to isolated shower or storm later in the day Father's Day. Still, outdoor Father's Day plans look mostly fine as long as you're keeping cool.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, currently in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Claudette later tonight/early tomorrow morning. It will then make landfall along the Louisiana coastline shortly after being named. Its remnants head our way the beginning of next week. Monday through Wednesday morning expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with tropical feeling air. A cold front Wednesday morning will put an end to the rain and sticky air. The second half of the workweek should be drier, cooler and less humid.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

