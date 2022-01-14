First Warning Forecast: Getting windy and cold before a weekend wintry mix

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! A low pressure system is developing off the coast. That will increase our cloud cover tonight and keep our lows a little bit warmer in the mid 30s. It’s far enough offshore that we should stay dry.

Majority of the clouds clear out Friday morning allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday gets windy with northerly winds gusting up to 30 MPH. We stay windy Friday night as a dry cold front passes through. This front will cool temperatures down to the mid 20s Friday night, but it will feel like the low teens and single digits with those gusty winds persisting.

Saturday stays quite cold. Highs reach the mid 30s and we continue to stay breezy. Most of Saturday will be cloudy ahead of a strong low pressure system that will ride along the coast Sunday.

The center of this low looks like it will be just barely to our west. That means majority of us will only see rain in this event. The snow will primarily stay along and to the west of I-95. Our inland communities do still have a chance to briefly see snow or a mix midday Sunday. Right now, it looks like the most snow we could see is a dusting across our far inland communities. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 40s. It’s also going to be our windiest day with sustained winds of 20-30 MPH. A moderate amount of coastal flooding is likely with this event Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, this low pressure system will clear out of the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure from the southeast starts to head our way. That brings more sunshine and eventually a brief warm-up. Mid 40s for highs Monday and Tuesday jump into the low to mid 50s Wednesday. Another cold front later Wednesday knocks temperatures back down to the mid 40s next Thursday. It may also bring a brief mix late Wednesday into Thursday.

