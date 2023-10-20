First Warning Forecast: Getting windy and cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! The cold front is getting closer and bringing us scattered rain showers and storms to end the day. Behind it, winds will pick up and temperatures will be cooler for the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on throughout this evening and tonight. By sunrise Saturday, we should be dry. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Clouds clear out throughout the morning and winds will pick up. Westerly winds of 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Saturday will be cooler, but still pretty comfortable with highs in the upper 60s.

Late Saturday night/very early Sunday morning, as high pressure starts to move in, we could have a few spotty showers across our northern communities. However, most of Sunday looks dry with lots of sunshine. Winds will still be 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH, but from the northwest this time. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s.

The work week starts off chilly. Waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s Monday only warming up to the low 60s by the afternoon. At least the sunshine continues all day.

Sunshine and dry conditions persist all week long. The high pressure system won’t start to leave us until Friday. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week too. Highs eventually reach the mid 70s Thursday.

