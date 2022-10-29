First Warning Forecast: Gloomy rest of Halloweekend ending with rain

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! A lot of cloud cover remains through Halloween. The rain holds off until Halloween night. Temperatures continue to gradually warm-up.

Clouds briefly clear out tonight, then increase again around sunrise. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

wtkr

Mostly cloudy and mostly dry Sunday. High temperatures will be a little warmer in the mid 60s.

Clouds stick around Monday and temperatures continue to rise. Highs around 70°. Rain showers start moving in after 8 PM, so if you’re out trick-or-treating as soon as the sun sets, you should stay dry. Any plans after 8 PM, you might want to have a rain jacket on hand just in case a shower pops up over you. Not everyone will see rain on Halloween night. Showers start off isolated and become more scattered later in the night. This rain activity continues into Tuesday.

wtkr

We start to see more sunshine on Tuesday and stay partly cloudy for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Then we cool to the more seasonable upper 60s for the rest of the workweek. The low 70s look to return next weekend.