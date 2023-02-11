First Warning Forecast: Gloomy today, wet and windy tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Gloomy today, widespread rain and wind on Sunday.

Expect more clouds than sunshine today and temperatures will be much cooler than Friday...by about 25 degrees. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s today. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon before more clouds build in this evening.

An area of low pressure will develop off the coast and spread rain across the area starting tonight. Rain will become heavy at times through the day Sunday. We could pick up 1-2 inches of rain, maybe even a little more where we see some heavier downpours. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 possible. Some minor tidal flooding will be possible at high tide early Monday. High tide at Sewells Point is at 3 AM Monday morning.

A few showers will linger into Monday morning as the area of low pressure pulls away. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the upper 50s.

Dry and sunny weather will be the story on Valentine's Day. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

More clouds will move in on Wednesday. It will be dry with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will soar to the low 70s. A few isolated showers are possible.

Wind and rain will move in just in time to end the work week. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

