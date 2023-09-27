Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Gloomy weather and more tidal flooding

Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 13:23:17-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The gloomy weather looks like it's going to hang on for the rest of the week. Temperatures will trend below-normal, which means it will be feeling more like October.

Expect highs in the low 70s through the weekend. We'll warm back into the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Tidal flooding will continue to be an issue through the end of the week. Our next high tide at Sewells Point will be 8 PM. Expect significant flooding during that time.

Tide Times - Sewells Point.png

Showers will also continue through Saturday. Expect more of a mist and drizzle. We should see a little more sunshine by Sunday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

