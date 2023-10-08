Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous fall-like Sunday, chilly start Monday

Posted at 8:52 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 08:53:22-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

9 Mon Headline.png

A gorgeous fall-like day on tap after a chilly start. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, which means lows will fall into the 40s and even a few 30s are possible. After that, morning lows will start to trend upward, even though they will still be on the cool side for this time of year.

Low Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The week is looking sunny and dry with temperatures gradually warming into the mid and then upper 70s by the end of the week.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Rain chances will remain low through Thursday. A spotty shower will be possible Monday and Thursday, but nothing major. We could see some scattered showers by Friday, with a better chance for showers and storms by Saturday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV