First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous fall-like Sunday, chilly start Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
A gorgeous fall-like day on tap after a chilly start. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal. Expect highs in the mid 60s.
Skies will be mostly clear overnight, which means lows will fall into the 40s and even a few 30s are possible. After that, morning lows will start to trend upward, even though they will still be on the cool side for this time of year.
The week is looking sunny and dry with temperatures gradually warming into the mid and then upper 70s by the end of the week.
Rain chances will remain low through Thursday. A spotty shower will be possible Monday and Thursday, but nothing major. We could see some scattered showers by Friday, with a better chance for showers and storms by Saturday.
Meteorologist April Loveland
