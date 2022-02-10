First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous start to the weekend and a wintry end

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! It was absolutely gorgeous outside today! Not a cloud in the sky and temperatures in the mid 60s. You’ve got a couple more days to enjoy this Spring weather before Winter snaps back.

A very weak cold front will pass through tonight. It won’t do anything other than bring a few quick passing clouds late tonight. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Tons of sunshine again Friday with highs returning to the mid 60s. Saturday will be a couple degrees warmer, but not quite as sunny. Clouds begin increasing ahead of an approaching strong cold front.

This is the front that will snatch Spring away and snap us back into Winter. It’s set to pass through Saturday night. Following it, temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day Sunday. Scattered rain showers transition into snow showers. The range for snow accumulation is anywhere from nothing up to 1”. However, with the ground being so warm for so long before this snowfall, travel impacts should be minimal Sunday.

Temperatures stay cold to start the workweek. Highs around 40° Monday with clouds clearing out and dry conditions. High pressure influence the middle of the week will bring us lots of sunshine as well as a warming trend. Temperatures in the mid 40s Tuesday, mid 50s Wednesday, and back into the mid 60s next Thursday. An approaching cold front late next week could bring us rain showers starting later Thursday lasting into Friday.

