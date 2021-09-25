First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous weekend with highs in the 70s and low humidity

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll have mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds building in during the afternoon as a dry cold front crosses the area. Expect a comfortable and gorgeous day overall with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

More sunshine will break out on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 70s as high pressure builds in. Cooler Sunday night due to mostly clear skies. Expect most areas to fall into the 50s, but could see some upper 40s inland.

Temperatures will start to climb to kick off the work week as winds turn to the southwest. Highs will warm to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move in on Tuesday. Humidity and temperatures will climb with highs in the mid 80s. Keeping storm chances slight right now. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Turning breezy on Wednesday with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

Another system will move in for Thursday and Friday. Right now, looks like most of the wet weather will stay to our north, but we'll keep a slight chance for a spotty shower. It will be on the windy side both days with winds out of the north at 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s.

