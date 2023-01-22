First Warning Forecast: Grab the umbrella! Chilly rain at times today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A storm system will move in from the southwest today spreading rain across the area. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph. We could pick up 0.5-1.00 inch of rain, with a few isolated higher amounts. This will be much needed rain as many areas are dealing with drought conditions. There is a chance for a few rumbles of thunder later on today. Highs will warm to the low 50s.

Showers will continue overnight and into the early morning hours of Monday. Expect drier conditions the rest of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. It will be windy with winds out of the west/northwest at 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

The dry weather will continue on Tuesday with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

Another storm system will move in on Wednesday. This will bring more rain and wind the the region. We could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph! It will be the mildest day of the week, with highs near 60.

The windy conditions will stick around on Thursday, but it will be drier with highs in the low 50s. The breezy and dry weather will continue into the end of the work week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

