First Warning Forecast: Grab the umbrella for Sunday

Good Saturday evening! A front along the coast will bring us some rain showers throughout Sunday. Then, a cold front brings us quite the chill for the middle of the workweek.

Today was chilly and tonight continues that trend. As clouds increase, temperatures will have quite the range from the mid 30s inland to mid 40s along portions of the coast.

Scattered rain showers begin around 4 AM Sunday. Most of the showers clear out by 7 PM. Across northeastern North Carolina, a final round of scattered showers will move through around 11 PM until 4 AM. By the morning commute Monday, everyone will have dried out.

Sunday won’t be a washout, but there will be enough light to moderate scattered rain showers around you’ll probably want to keep the umbrella close by. High temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Clouds quickly clear out Monday leaving us with a mostly sunny day. High temperatures still in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will get breezy out of the west. 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH ahead of a dry cold front.

We’ll be a bit windier on Tuesday and much cooler following that front. Monday night, temperatures drop to the freezing point. Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will only be able to rise into the mid to upper 40s. At least we’ll have plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning drop into the upper 20s. This will be our coldest night so far.

Sunshine and chilly temperatures continue for Wednesday. Highs in the upper 40s. A noticeable warming trend happens Thursday and continues into the weekend. High temperatures will jump into the mid 50s Thursday and we’ll eventually return to the low 60s Saturday.

An unsettled end to the workweek could bring us rain showers Friday evening through Saturday morning. Of course, the timing of this could change.

