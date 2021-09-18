First Warning Forecast: Gradual clearing, still on the humid side

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will clear as the day progresses. A weak cold front will approach as the day goes on and move out on Sunday. Keeping a slight chance for a shower, but not expecting much. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s today.

Drier air will build in on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and mid 80s, very similar to Saturday. High pressure will build in to start the work week. Expect dry weather with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Still looking dry on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, but expect more cloud cover. Dewpoints will be in the mid and upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet. Showers will continue overnight and into the day Thursday. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the mid 70s and falling humidity. Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the low 70s with dewpoints in the 50s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

