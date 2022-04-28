First Warning Forecast: Gradual warm-up and rain on the way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! Today was on the chilly side. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, about 15° below-average for the end of April. Cooler temps stick around a couple more days, then we see a nice warm-up next week. The tradeoff will be rain showers.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s. That’s only a couple degrees warmer than last night was.

Lots of sunshine to enjoy Friday along with a slight bump in temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Very similar weather Saturday with just a bit more cloud cover. Saturday, inland NC may see a stray shower, but almost everyone will be able to stay dry Saturday.

Rain showers become more isolated to scattered later in the day Sunday as we head into an unsettled pattern. A warm front Sunday afternoon kicks off this unsettled warming pattern and starts sparking showers. Temperatures rise into the low 70s Sunday then soar to around 80° Monday.

We’ll have high temperatures in the low 80s through Wednesday. Expect off and on rain showers and more clouds through Wednesday too. The great news is this rain will help lower our pollen levels next week!

A cold front later in the day Wednesday cools us down to seasonable temperatures. Highs in the mid 70s Thursday. We’ll also dry out as we move into the second half of the workweek.

