First Warning Forecast: Gradual warmup along with increasing rain chances

Not as cold today with highs in the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. It won't be as frigid with lows in the low 30s. Many areas should be right above the freezing mark.

This warming trend will continue as the week goes on. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Even warmer heading into Wednesday with highs the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. Can you believe we went from extreme cold and snow over the weekend to the 60s?

Rain will be likely to end the work week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still above normal. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

The Polar Plunge is Saturday and looks like our temperatures will be plunging as well. Highs will be in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

